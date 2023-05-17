Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell hospital in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023 10:53 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of a hospital in Beryslav on the morning of May 17, 2023. (Photo: Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a hospital and a high-rise building in Beryslav on May 17, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Information regarding civilian casualties is still being clarified.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the intensive care unit and other central departments of the hospital were hit. Around sixty windows and walls were damaged by the shelling, he said.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

How Kherson residents resisted Russian occupation (VIDEO)
Russian forces entered Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. For two months, Kherson residents were openly protesting against the occupation. Later, as Russia tightened its grip, some Khersonians continued their protest in more subtle ways – despite…
Kyiv IndependentOlena Makarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
