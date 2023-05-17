Russian forces shell hospital in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a hospital and a high-rise building in Beryslav on May 17, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Information regarding civilian casualties is still being clarified.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, the intensive care unit and other central departments of the hospital were hit. Around sixty windows and walls were damaged by the shelling, he said.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.