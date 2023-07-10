Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Melitopol mayor says Russians are mining critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

by Daria Bevziuk July 10, 2023 5:36 AM 1 min read
Unexploded munitions collected by a Ukrainian de-mining unit near Kherson.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have begun to mine critical infrastructure in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram on July 9.

"The enemy endangers the residents of the occupied territories," Fedorov said.

The town of Melitopol was captured by Russians shortly after the start of the war and has since been occupied by Russian forces.

In his post, Fedorov said that Russians mined a water main that supplies the town with drinking water. He said electrical grids were also mined, leaving the town's power and water supplies vulnerable.

Fedorov also said that Russian troops continue to mine the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, placing explosives in technical and machine rooms.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was seized by Russian forces in March 2022, and subjected to ongoing occupation. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not found evidence of explosives at the site, the Russian occupiers have not allowed agency inspectors full access to all facilities.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

