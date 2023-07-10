Melitopol mayor says Russians are mining critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have begun to mine critical infrastructure in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported via Telegram on July 9.

"The enemy endangers the residents of the occupied territories," Fedorov said.

The town of Melitopol was captured by Russians shortly after the start of the war and has since been occupied by Russian forces.

In his post, Fedorov said that Russians mined a water main that supplies the town with drinking water. He said electrical grids were also mined, leaving the town's power and water supplies vulnerable.

Fedorov also said that Russian troops continue to mine the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, placing explosives in technical and machine rooms.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was seized by Russian forces in March 2022, and subjected to ongoing occupation. Although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not found evidence of explosives at the site, the Russian occupiers have not allowed agency inspectors full access to all facilities.