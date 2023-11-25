Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian drone attack in Kyiv injures 11-year-old child, damages civilian infrastructure

by Rachel Amran November 25, 2023 4:30 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched several drone attacks across Kyiv during the early hours of Nov. 25, injuring an 11-year-old child and damaging civilian infrastructure in the Solomianskyi district of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported via Telegram. Two victims have reportedly been treated in Solomianskyi.

Medics were also reportedly called to Podilskyi district.

In Solomianskyi, as a result of the fall of drone debris, a fire broke out on the premises of a kindergarten as well as several residential and non-residential buildings.

Popko reported via Telegram around 4:00 a.m. local time on Nov. 25 that Russian forces launched a drone attack across the suburbs of Kyiv. By 6:00 a.m., air defense in Kyiv continued to operate.

"In the Solomyan district, a fire broke out in the premises of a kindergarten as a result of the fall of UAV debris," an earlier post reads. "There are also open fires in this area. Fire and rescue services are on site."

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that "as a result of the shooting down of enemy drones in the Solomianskyi district, damage to windows in apartments was recorded."

Earlier in the night, Klitschko announced falling debris of a downed drone in the Pecherskyi district of the capital.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported a large missile heading towards Kyiv from the north but did not provide further details.

Throughout the night, the Air Force reported sightings of Shahed drones in the regions of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Author: Rachel Amran
