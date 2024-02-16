Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War crimes
Edit post

Russian forces kill Ukrainian priest in occupied part of Kherson Oblast

by Nate Ostiller February 16, 2024 9:47 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian priest Stepan Podolchak in an undated photo, who was reportedly killed by Russian forces in the village of Kalanchak, in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. (Kalanchak Military Administration/Facebook). 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces reportedly killed a Ukrainian priest, Stepan Podolchak, in the town of Kalanchak in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the town's military administration said on Feb. 15.

Podolchak was kidnapped from his home two days earlier by Russian forces, representatives from Kalanchak's military administration told the Suspilne media outlet.

"Today, it was discovered that (the Russians) killed the brightest person I was lucky enough to meet in my life," the military administration wrote on Facebook.

According to Suspilne, Podolchak continued to hold services in the Ukrainian language under Russian occupation and refused to be transferred to work under the Moscow Patriarchate.

Kalanchak is located around 30 kilometers from the administrative border with occupied Crimea. Russian forces have occupied it since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Most popular

News Feed

7:52 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.
1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
