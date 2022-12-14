Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces committed 52,825 crimes of aggression, war crimes.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2022
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office also reported on Dec. 13 that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 443 children and injured 855 since Feb. 24.

The number of casualties as a result of Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where intense hostilities are taking place.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian attacks have also damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
