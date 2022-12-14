Russian forces committed 52,825 crimes of aggression, war crimes.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office also reported on Dec. 13 that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 443 children and injured 855 since Feb. 24.

The number of casualties as a result of Russia’s war is reportedly higher as it does not include casualties in Russian-occupied territories or where intense hostilities are taking place.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian attacks have also damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.