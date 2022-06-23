Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces capture 2 villages, try to encircle Zolote, Lysychansk

by Igor Kossov June 23, 2022 11:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces captured the villages of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, south of the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 23.

Russian troops are reportedly pushing to encircle Ukrainian positions in the villages of Zolote and Hirske, also located south of Lysychansk.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on June 23 that Russia has committed many of its reserves in an assault on Zolote.

“One and a half heavily-armored battalion tactical groups took part in an attack,” towards the villages of Toshkivka and Zolote, he said. “In numbers, that’s about 30 APCs and 10 tanks, backed up by artillery and aircraft.”

In a televised address, Haidai added that, after four months of shelling, Ukraine’s Armed Forces understand that there is “no point” for soldiers to remain and get killed.

Russian forces also launched an assault on Syrotyne, a village directly south of Sievierodonetsk, as they attempt to surround Lysychansk.

Haidai said Lysychansk is not yet surrounded and that battles are not taking place within the city itself, although it is under heavy shelling. According to the General Staff, Russian soldiers were earlier repelled from the southern outskirts of Lysychansk.

Tanks, mortars, artillery, and aircraft hammered Syrotyne, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Voronove, and Myrna Dolyna over the past day. Russia’s 2nd Army Corps, supported by Russia’s National Guard units, carried out attacks, trying to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk.

Igor Kossov
Igor Kossov
Reporter
Igor is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously covered conflict in the Middle East, investigated corruption in Ukraine and man-made environmental damage in Southeast Asia. He has a Master’s in Journalism from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and was published in the Kyiv Post, USA Today, The Atlantic, Daily Beast and Foreign Policy.Read more
