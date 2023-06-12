Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces bomb Zaporizhzhia Oblast, kill 1

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2023 6:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian air strike against Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, June 12, 2023. (Source: Governor Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike against the front-line city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast left one 48-year-old man dead and a 32-year-old person injured, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on June 12.

"Three guided aerial bombs launched by the enemy hit the city's territory: private houses and road infrastructure were damaged," the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to Malashko, the injured resident is receiving medical care.

The attack comes amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 10, with hostilities taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian troops have advanced between 300 to 1,500 meters in the country's south, while the military confirmed the liberation of several villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian military confirms liberation of two settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Shortly after the Ukrainian army took control of the village of Blahodatne, another settlement Makarivka was liberated from Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported on June 11.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Datskevych
Author: Martin Fornusek
