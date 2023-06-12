Russian forces bomb Zaporizhzhia Oblast, kill 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike against the front-line city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast left one 48-year-old man dead and a 32-year-old person injured, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on June 12.

"Three guided aerial bombs launched by the enemy hit the city's territory: private houses and road infrastructure were damaged," the governor wrote on Telegram.

According to Malashko, the injured resident is receiving medical care.

The attack comes amid the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 10, with hostilities taking place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian troops have advanced between 300 to 1,500 meters in the country's south, while the military confirmed the liberation of several villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.