Governor: Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 82 times

Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Yurii Malashko reported on May 3.

According to Malashko, Zaporizhzhia Oblast was targeted with two missile strikes, three air strikes, four drone attacks and 69 artillery strikes.

Sixteen front-line settlements endured "several hours" of shelling, Malashko wrote.

There were no casualties. However, homes, property, social infrastructure, and utility networks were damaged in frontline settlements.

"But the main thing is that people survived," Malashko added.

Zaporizhzhia has been subject to frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion. Russian forces currently occupy a part of the oblast, including the city of Enerhodar, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.