General Staff: Russia attacks Ukraine with 15 cruise missiles, 18 drones in June 2 overnight aerial attack

Russian attacked Kyiv overnight on June 2 with 15 cruise missiles and 18 Iranian-made Shahed drones in its latest attack on the capital, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

All of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration originally reported that according to preliminary information, 30 drones had been downed above Kyiv in the overnight attack.

Russia has been launching continuous air attacks against the city over the past week, with the June 2 attack marking the 6th consecutive day of drone strikes.

A Russian aerial attack on Kyiv overnight on June 1 killed three civilians, including two children. The attack also injured 14 people in two Kyiv districts.