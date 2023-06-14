6 killed in Russian attack on forestry vehicle in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes on June 13 have killed two civilians and four forestry workers in one vehicle in Sumy Oblast, Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office announced on June 14.

"According to the investigation, on June 13, 2023, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, a UAZ car that was moving on the territory of the Seredyna-Buda community was fired upon," the statement said.

The police added that Russian strikes have damaged the boarding house of a local orphanage, a private house, a shop, and power lines.

An earlier statement by Governor Volodymyr Artiukh indicated that there were seven causalities in Sumy Oblast over the past day, all of them forestry workers.