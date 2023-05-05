Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast with guided bombs, 1 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on May 5 with guided bombs, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Four guided bomb strikes were recorded, according to the administration.

A church in the village of Vesele was destroyed by shelling, and the homes of local residents were damaged. One person was injured and subsequently hospitalized in Kherson.

Approximately 20 residential buildings in populated areas were damaged by Russian airstrikes on May 5, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration wrote.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs can be launched beyond the effective range of Ukrainian air defense systems, leaving Ukraine with as of yet limited options to counter them.