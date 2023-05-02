Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing 1, wounding 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast, killing a 66-year-old resident, on May 2, Kherson Oblast Administration reported.

Russian troops also targeted the Bilozerka territorial community, including the village of Dniprovske, where the shelling injured a 78-year-old woman.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.