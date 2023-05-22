Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian died from shrapnel wounds after Russian forces shelled the village of Stanislav on May 22, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, a 45-year-old man was repairing the previously-damaged roof of a house when a shell fragment hit his heart, killing him on the spot.

Four buildings were also damaged by the shelling.

Russian forces also targeted the village of Kizomys overnight with two guided bombs, according to Prokudin.

One house was completely destroyed and two more were damaged. However, there were no reported casualties.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.