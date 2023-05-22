Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 5:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian died from shrapnel wounds after Russian forces shelled the village of Stanislav on May 22, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

According to Prokudin, a 45-year-old man was repairing the previously-damaged roof of a house when a shell fragment hit his heart, killing him on the spot.

Four buildings were also damaged by the shelling.

Russian forces also targeted the village of Kizomys overnight with two guided bombs, according to Prokudin.

One house was completely destroyed and two more were damaged. However, there were no reported casualties.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
