Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 1, injuring 10 others

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This piece has been updated to reflect the latest casualty numbers.

Russian forces launched another attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, killing at least one person and injuring ten others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, one woman was killed, and ten people have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries of varying degrees of severity, including an 11-year-old child.

Three of the ten people are suffering from serious injuries, Lysak added.

At least two houses in the Synelnykove district were completely destroyed and 30 were damaged by the attack.

A shop and a gas station were also damaged.