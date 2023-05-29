Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least 1, injuring 10 others

by Kate Tsurkan May 29, 2023 2:40 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, 2023. (Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This piece has been updated to reflect the latest casualty numbers.

Russian forces launched another attack against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 29, killing at least one person and injuring ten others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.  

According to Lysak, one woman was killed, and ten people have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries of varying degrees of severity, including an 11-year-old child.

Three of the ten people are suffering from serious injuries, Lysak added.

At least two houses in the Synelnykove district were completely destroyed and 30 were damaged by the attack.

A shop and a gas station were also damaged.

Missile strikes reported in Kyiv, 1 injured
Missile strikes were reported in the capital at 11 a.m. local time by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, leaving one person injured so far.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.