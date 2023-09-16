Russian forces attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 16, injuring a 63-year-old woman, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the shelling started around 2 p.m. local time.

Approximately 15 homes were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration added that the woman was hospitalized for her injuries and was in moderate condition.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, resulting in regular civilian deaths and injuries.