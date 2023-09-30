Russian forces attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled nine communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Sept. 29, firing 25 times throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Esman, Shalyhyne, Mykolaiv, Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, and Yunakivka came under fire. The day's shelling caused over 100 explosions.

The administration reported that the Russian military attacked with artillery, mortar, tank, and cannon shelling. They also dropped mines on Putyvl.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily shelling from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.