Russian forces shell 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Ukraine's border Sumy Oblast on Sept. 28, firing over 180 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl and Seredyna-Buda communities.

Russian forces used artillery, mortars and explosives to target the Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast which often suffers from shelling the most. The Krasnopillia and Khotin communities were attacked with unguided missiles and mortars.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.