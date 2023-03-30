Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, and Seredyno-Buda, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 30.

Russia’s shelling of the Kransnopillia community wounded one civilian.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, a house and unused grain storage facility were damaged as a result of Russia’s attacks.

According to officials, 56 strikes were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.