Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 1:00 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, and Seredyno-Buda, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 30.

Russia’s shelling of the Kransnopillia community wounded one civilian.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, a house and unused grain storage facility were damaged as a result of Russia’s attacks.

According to officials, 56 strikes were recorded.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut is 'slaughter-fest for Russians,' says top US general
Key developments on March 30: * Top US General: Six thousand Wagner mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut * Russia to chair UN Security Council in April * Ukraine repels 47 Russian attacks in the east * Von der Leyen: China's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine to shape its relations with EU.
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
