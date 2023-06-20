Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces attack 11 regions over past day, killing 2 people

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 1:27 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 20, 2023. (Photo: Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces targeted 11 oblasts across Ukraine. Two people were killed and at least 17 were wounded due to shelling and mines.

Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts were under attack.

Russian forces launched around 20 kamikaze drones against Kyiv, all of which were shot down, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

Fallen debris caused property damage, but no casualties were reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 72 attacks against 19 cities and villages, Governor Yurii Malashko wrote. There are at least 50 reports of property damage recorded.

The city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs was struck by Iskander ballistic missiles and S-300 missiles. Acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported no causalities or damage to residential buildings.

A 54-year-old man was injured by a mine near Orikhiv and was taken to a hospital.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian artillery, mortars, and air forces targeted the settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

A 52-year-old man was injured by an explosive object while burning garbage in his yard in Izium, and a 32-year-old man was wounded by an anti-personnel mine elsewhere in the Izium district.

In Lviv Oblast, three Shahed kamikaze drones targeted the regional center of Lviv, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported. The attacks damaged an infrastructure object but caused no casualties.

Russian forces carried out 57 strikes with mortars, artillery, drones, tanks, and rockets against Kherson Oblast, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Five people were injured over the past day, and a 27-year-old man was killed on the morning of June 20 in a Russian shelling of Kherson.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements with artillery, rockets, and tanks, injuring five people, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed.

Three people were wounded in Chasiv Yar, one in Zalizne, and one in Ivanivske.

Russian artillery shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 73-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces have repeatedly shelled the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with mortars. There were no casualties reported as a result of the attacks.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russian artillery struck Stelmakhivka and Nevske. Bilohorivka was hit both by artillery and air forces, Governor Artem Lysohor reported. No civilian casualties were reported.

Three Shahed drones attacked Mykolaiv Oblast over the past day. All of them were destroyed, Governor Vitalii Kim informed.

The communities of Ochakiv and Kutsurubsk also sustained artillery strikes, however, there were no casualties in the oblast.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured three more, including a child, the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed.

The oblast was shelled 16 times during the day on June 19 and 10 more overnight.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.