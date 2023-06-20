Russian forces attack 11 regions over past day, killing 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian forces targeted 11 oblasts across Ukraine. Two people were killed and at least 17 were wounded due to shelling and mines.

Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts were under attack.

Russian forces launched around 20 kamikaze drones against Kyiv, all of which were shot down, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

Fallen debris caused property damage, but no casualties were reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out 72 attacks against 19 cities and villages, Governor Yurii Malashko wrote. There are at least 50 reports of property damage recorded.

The city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs was struck by Iskander ballistic missiles and S-300 missiles. Acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported no causalities or damage to residential buildings.

A 54-year-old man was injured by a mine near Orikhiv and was taken to a hospital.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian artillery, mortars, and air forces targeted the settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, Bohodukhiv, and Izium districts, Governor Oleh Syniehubov informed.

A 52-year-old man was injured by an explosive object while burning garbage in his yard in Izium, and a 32-year-old man was wounded by an anti-personnel mine elsewhere in the Izium district.

In Lviv Oblast, three Shahed kamikaze drones targeted the regional center of Lviv, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported. The attacks damaged an infrastructure object but caused no casualties.

Russian forces carried out 57 strikes with mortars, artillery, drones, tanks, and rockets against Kherson Oblast, as reported by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Five people were injured over the past day, and a 27-year-old man was killed on the morning of June 20 in a Russian shelling of Kherson.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements with artillery, rockets, and tanks, injuring five people, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed.

Three people were wounded in Chasiv Yar, one in Zalizne, and one in Ivanivske.

Russian artillery shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 73-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces have repeatedly shelled the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with mortars. There were no casualties reported as a result of the attacks.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russian artillery struck Stelmakhivka and Nevske. Bilohorivka was hit both by artillery and air forces, Governor Artem Lysohor reported. No civilian casualties were reported.

Three Shahed drones attacked Mykolaiv Oblast over the past day. All of them were destroyed, Governor Vitalii Kim informed.

The communities of Ochakiv and Kutsurubsk also sustained artillery strikes, however, there were no casualties in the oblast.

Russian attacks against Sumy Oblast killed one person and injured three more, including a child, the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed.

The oblast was shelled 16 times during the day on June 19 and 10 more overnight.