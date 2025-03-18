The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Russia, Russian gas, Gazprom, Europe, Business
Edit post

Russian energy giant Gazprom suffers $13.1 billion loss in 2024

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 18, 2025 9:54 AM 2 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The loss of a key European market has dealt a severe financial blow to Russian energy giant Gazprom, resulting in net losses of 1.076 trillion rubles ($13.1 billion) in 2024, the Moscow Times reported on March 18.

Gazprom's losses averaged $251 million per week, $35 million per day, or $1.4 million per hour. While the company's total revenue increased by 11% and its gas revenue by 14%, it still ended the year with a sales loss of 192 billion rubles ($2.3 billion).

The company's financial troubles were compounded by falling share prices in its subsidiary Gazprom Neft and an increased income tax rate of 25%, which raised deferred tax liabilities.

In 2023, Gazprom posted a net loss under international accounting standards for the first time in 25 years, recording a historic deficit of 629 billion rubles ($7.6 billion).

Despite attempts to maintain its presence in Europe, Gazprom's gas exports to the EU remained low. In 2023, the company delivered 32 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, nearly six times less than its peak of over 180 billion cubic meters in 2018-2019.

The downturn has forced Gazprom to implement cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs. On Jan. 13, Russian media outlet 47News reported that the company was preparing to lay off 1,600 employees from its central office.

Gazprom's financial woes stem largely from the EU's decision to reduce reliance on Russian energy following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Compounding its troubles, Russia's direct pipeline gas supplies to the EU have ceased completely after Ukraine refused to extend its transit agreement with Gazprom beyond Dec. 31, 2024.

UK, EU to discuss confiscating Russian assets ahead of Ukraine peace talks, Bloomberg reports
Negotiations will focus on establishing the legal and financial framework to seize Russian assets, despite opposition from some EU member states, particularly Belgium and Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.