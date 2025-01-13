Skip to content
Russia's energy giant Gazprom plans major layoffs as Europe market shrinks, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 4:13 PM 2 min read
Participants walk in front of a large screen displaying the logo of Russia's energy giant Gazprom during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Sep. 15, 2022. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian energy giant Gazprom is preparing to lay off 1,600 employees from its central office as it faces significant financial losses and dwindling market presence in Europe, Russia's local 47News media outlet reported on Jan. 13.

The news comes after Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas to other European countries, ending an arrangement dating back to Soviet times.

Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Elena Ilyukhina reportedly sent a letter to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, outlining the need for cost optimization due to "challenges facing the Gazprom Group."

The letter suggests that 50 billion rubles ($480 million) are spent annually on salaries. To address this issue, it proposes reducing the central office workforce from 4,100 to 2,500 employees.

Sergey Kupriyanov, deputy chairman of Gazprom's Board of Directors, confirmed the letter's authenticity to Forbes Russia but declined to provide further comments.

Gazprom has suffered massive losses following the collapse of its European gas market, with exports to Europe dropping by more than 80% since 2021. Shares of the company fell to their lowest level since January 2009, trading at 106.1 rubles ($1.01) on Dec. 17, representing a 33.5% decline since the start of 2024.

Heavy taxation further burdened Gazprom, which contributed $28 billion to the Russian government in 2023, accounting for 9% of state revenue.

The EU's decision to pivot to alternative gas sources after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered the decline, significantly reducing Europe's reliance on Russian supplies, with the exception of countries like Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria.

Russia's direct pipeline gas supplies to the EU have now halted completely as Ukraine chose not to prolong the transit deal with Gazprom past Dec. 31, 2024. At the same time, the EU countries purchased record volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2024.

Russia, Iran to sign strategic partnership agreement on Jan. 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, will sign a strategic partnership agreement during the latter’s official visit to Russia on Jan. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
