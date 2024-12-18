Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Gazprom, Russia, Economy, Business, Oil, oil and gas
Gazprom shares fall to 16-year low

by Sonya Bandouil December 18, 2024 7:30 AM 1 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
Shares of Russian gas giant Gazprom fell to their lowest level since January 2009, The Moscow Times reported on Dec. 17.

The shares dropped to 106.1 rubles ($1.01) on Tuesday, marking a 2.4% drop from Monday and a 33.5% decline since the start of 2024.

The fall began after the European Commission announced its readiness to halt Russian gas transit without significant price impacts, confirming the availability of alternative supply sources.

Gazprom's profits have suffered due to a steep decline in European exports, which have dropped over 80% compared to 2021.

Additionally, Austrian oil and gas company “OMV” recently ended its long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom.

Moscow has also heavily taxed Gazprom's revenues over the last two years and the company paid $28 billion to the government in 2023, accounting for 9% of the government's revenue last year.

Oleg Abelev, head of the analytical department at Rikom-Trust investment company, predicted that Gazprom's shares will likely hover between 100-115 rubles ($.96-$1.10) per share in the near future.

Sinking of two Russian oil tankers may cause ‘significant environmental impacts,’ Greenpeace warns
The two tankers, which reportedly sank on Dec. 15 due to severe weather conditions, were carrying approximately 4,000 tons of fuel oil on board each.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
7:40 PM

Zelensky rejects Orban's mediation, says he has no leverage over Putin.

“Ukraine is a strong country and has proven it on the battlefield throughout Putin's aggression. Does anyone else in Europe have this experience now? No. Does Orban have such an army? No. How will he put pressure on Putin? With a joke, a smile? Let him keep it,” Zelensky said, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.