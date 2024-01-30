Skip to content
Russian drone strike on Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav injures man

by Dinara Khalilova January 30, 2024 12:24 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives near a humanitarian aid base in the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast early on Jan. 30, wounding a male resident, the regional administration reported.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily strike the area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

As a result of the Beryslav morning attack, a 50-year-old man was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russian forces also launched air strikes on the city overnight, damaging houses, the regional authorities added.

Beryslav, a city with a pre-war population of nearly 12,000 people, lies around 70 kilometers east of the regional capital, Kherson.

Other Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Jan. 29 and overnight killed one person and injured another, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, reported earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
