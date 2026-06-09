Russian drone, missile strikes kill 3, injure 18 in Kharkiv Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian drone and missile strikes in Kharkiv Oblast overnight on June 9 killed three people and left 18 others injured, authorities reported.

"As of now, 11 drone strikes on (Kharkiv) have been confirmed, with two drones crashing without detonating," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

In the city of Kharkiv, 15 people were injured amid an onslaught of strike drones that also damaged cars, a cafe, and a utility company's building, the State Emergency Service reported.

"The enemy struck residential buildings, civilian enterprises, shops, cars, and urban infrastructure. One of the drones hit a multi-story residential building. Only by a miracle were there no fatalities. Cars near the building were burned, dozens of vehicles were damaged, and windows in surrounding buildings were shattered," Terekhov said.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

In nearby Chuhuiv, three people were killed, and three more were injured in a Russian missile attack, the State Emergency Service reported.

Residential buildings, commercial buildings, cars, and garages were damaged in the strikes. A grass field in the city was set on fire as well.

Chuhuiv is located about 28 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Kharkiv.

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on June 2, Russia launched one of the largest aerial attacks of the full-scale war, targeting multiple Ukrainian cities, including nearby Kyiv, with missiles and drones. Across the country, at least 23 people, including two children, were killed and 130 others were injured, officials said.

On June 7, a Russian drone strike damaged part of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom reported.