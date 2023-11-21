Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery and air strikes on Kherson Oblast on Nov. 21 injured at least four civilians, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

A Russian drone injured a 75-year-old man in his car at around 9:40 a.m. in Beryslav. The civilian suffered shrapnel wounds and was provided with medical care, according to the report.

Russian aerial guided bombs reportedly hit the village of Novoberyslav at around 1 p.m., wounding a 54-year-old man.

Russian forces carried out an artillery attack on the outskirts of Kherson at around 2:20 p.m., injuring a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man, the prosecutors said.

The Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson Oblast suffers regular attacks by Russian forces in the east of the Dnipro River.

Overnight and on Nov. 20, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 44 times, killing two civilians and injuring three, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.