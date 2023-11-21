Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Russian attacks kill 3, injure 4 in Kherson, Kharkiv oblasts

by Nate Ostiller November 21, 2023 10:31 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in Kherson Oblast in a screenshot of a video posted on Nov. 21. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian multi-weapons attacks in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts killed at least three people and injured another four in the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 21.

Russian forces hit a residential building in Kherson on the morning of Nov. 21, leaving a 59-year-old man with a leg injury, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

In the previous 24 hours, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 44 times, killing two civilians and injuring three, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Tanks, warplanes, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and artillery were reportedly used to strike Kherson Oblast.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks in the town of Kozacha Lopan damaged a residential building and started a fire, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a 29-year-old man was found, according to Syniehubov.

Russian troops targeted a total of 16 settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, the governor added.

Author: Nate Ostiller
