Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian delegation to North Korea completes visit

by Lance Luo November 17, 2023 1:27 AM 1 min read
Russia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov arrives with his delegation in Pyongyang on November 14, 2023.( KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov departed Pyongyang on Nov. 17 after an official visit, RFE/RL reported citing North Korea state media.

Officials characterized the official visit as “cooperation in trade, economy, science, and technology.”

Western officials are concerned about bilateral cooperation between the two countries because Pyongyang has provided over one million artillery rounds to Russia.

South Korean officials say Pyongyang has received advanced technology in the field of missile production, which could threaten the balance of power in east Asia.

North Korea is already one of the top backers of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the U.K. government.

The Kremlin has denied accusations that it is using North Korean ammunition in its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in November, Seoul warned North Korea over its nuclear ambitions and has vowed to respond to any military aggression.

North Korea hopes to build ‘forward-looking’ partnership with Russia
North Korea’s government wants “to work out a stable, forward-looking, far-reaching plan for the DPRK-Russia relations in the new era,” North Korean lead Kim Jong Un said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:06 PM

Zelensky addresses EU summit, warns against 'indecision'.

"This day will go down in our history. Whether it's good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to the Guardian.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.