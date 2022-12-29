Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian Dec. 29 mass missile attack kills 2, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 6:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Another Russian mass missile attack killed two and injured seven people in several regions, the authorities said.

A Russian Dec. 29 attack on Kharkiv killed two and injured one, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine's second-largest city.

Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast with four missiles, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. One of them struck a boarding school where internally displaced people were living. One person was injured, he said.

Three people were injured in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russian attack damaged 11 houses and medical institutions in Kyiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

On Dec. 29, Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles, he said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all 16 missiles fired on the capital were downed by Ukraine's air defense. Air defense downed 21 missiles over Odesa Oblast, Governor Maksym Marchenko said.

Russian forces shelled a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
