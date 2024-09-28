Russian colonel killed near Moscow, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Aleksey Kolomeitsev, a Russian colonel who trained specialists in the use of attack drones, was killed in the city of Kolomna in Moscow Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 28.

Kolomeitsev, 51, led Russia's 924th State Center of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), a military unit responsible for training specialists to operate combat drones. The unit specialized in the use of Shahed drones, which Russia employs daily in mass aerial attacks against Ukraine.

Kolomeitsev was found dead in Russia on Sept. 27, HUR reported.

The Russian colonel was "directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion and war crimes against Ukraine," HUR said.

While HUR did not disclose the details of Kolomeitsev's death or claim direct responsibility for the killing, the post said that "every war crime will be punished with justice."