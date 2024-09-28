The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russian colonel killed near Moscow, military intelligence says

by Abbey Fenbert September 28, 2024 7:25 PM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Aleksey Kolomeitsev, a Russian colonel who trained specialists in the use of attack drones, was killed in the city of Kolomna in Moscow Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 28.

Kolomeitsev, 51, led Russia's 924th State Center of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), a military unit responsible for training specialists to operate combat drones. The unit specialized in the use of Shahed drones, which Russia employs daily in mass aerial attacks against Ukraine.

Kolomeitsev was found dead in Russia on Sept. 27, HUR reported.

The Russian colonel was "directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion and war crimes against Ukraine," HUR said.

While HUR did not disclose the details of Kolomeitsev's death or claim direct responsibility for the killing, the post said that "every war crime will be punished with justice."

As Russian losses in Ukraine surge, some military bloggers turn on Kremlin, military command
The Kremlin is facing a backlash from Russian military bloggers outraged at reports of specialist troops being sent to storm Ukrainian positions in order to maintain pressure on the front lines. Facing a shortage of manpower and a pressing need to maintain the grinding advances in eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Abbey Fenbert
