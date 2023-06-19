State Emergency Service: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast ignite fires

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on civilian targets in Kherson Oblast on the night of June 19 caused extensive fires in the region, the State Emergency Service reported.

Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said that 10 buses caught on fire and one of the State Emergency Service's excavators was damaged.

"While Ukraine works to ensure safety after the destruction of the Kakhovka Plant, the terrorists continue to shell the city every day," the Emergency Service Head Serhii Kruk said.

Firemen were simultaneously deployed to several areas. Fires started in a gas station and an enterprise building. Storage areas, exhibition halls, and utility facilities caught on fire, the Emergency Service wrote on Telegram.

Russia has continuously shelled Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both river banks, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.