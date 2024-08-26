Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Saratov Oblast, Drone attacks, Kursk Oblast
Russian authorities claim Saratov Oblast attacked by drones, 4 injured

by Olena Goncharova August 26, 2024 7:55 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes only: Drone attack was reported in Russian Krasnodar Krai on June 6. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones reportedly struck Russia's Saratov Oblast overnight on Aug. 26, Russian authorities reported in the morning. At least four civilians were injured in the attack that caused damage to buildings and led to flight restrictions in the region.

"A woman was hospitalised in serious condition," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel. "Doctors are fighting for her life."

The drones reportedly targeted Saratov and Engels, home to a Russian air force base. There was no immediate information on damage at the base which is often used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defence systems destroyed nine drones over the Saratov region, which lies some 900 kilometres (560 miles) away from the border with Ukraine.

Three more drones were allegedly downed over Kursk region, and several over Belgorod, Bryansk, Tula, Orel, and Ryazan oblasts. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this information.

Ukraine advances another 1-3 km, captures 2 more settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky says
Ukrainian forces have advanced 1 to 3 kilometers in some areas of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, further capturing two more settlements in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:30 AM

Zelensky expresses support for India hosting Ukraine's second peace summit.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 25 that negotiations are ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Switzerland to organize a second peace summit. In a conversation with Indian journalists, Zelensky revealed that he had informed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his support for India hosting the summit.
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
