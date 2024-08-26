Russian authorities claim Saratov Oblast attacked by drones, 4 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones reportedly struck Russia's Saratov Oblast overnight on Aug. 26, Russian authorities reported in the morning. At least four civilians were injured in the attack that caused damage to buildings and led to flight restrictions in the region.

"A woman was hospitalised in serious condition," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel. "Doctors are fighting for her life."

The drones reportedly targeted Saratov and Engels, home to a Russian air force base. There was no immediate information on damage at the base which is often used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defence systems destroyed nine drones over the Saratov region, which lies some 900 kilometres (560 miles) away from the border with Ukraine.

Three more drones were allegedly downed over Kursk region, and several over Belgorod, Bryansk, Tula, Orel, and Ryazan oblasts. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this information.