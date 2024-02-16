Russian attacks over past day kill 5, including 17-year-old girl, injure at least 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day killed five people, including a 17-year-old girl, and injured at least 10 others, regional authorities reported on Feb. 16.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people, the oblast's military administration reported.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast killed three people, including a 17-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two others were injured, including a 54-year-old woman who was in serious condition in the hospital. The casualties occurred in the village of Chorne, which was originally reported at 9:28 p.m. local time on Feb. 15.

Russian forces used two guided aerial bombs, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and wounded two others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian strikes also damaged a number of buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces also attacked Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.