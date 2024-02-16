Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Russian attacks over past day kill 5, including 17-year-old girl, injure at least 10

by Nate Ostiller February 16, 2024 11:31 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight from Feb. 15-16, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day killed five people, including a 17-year-old girl, and injured at least 10 others, regional authorities reported on Feb. 16.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured six people, the oblast's military administration reported.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast killed three people, including a 17-year-old girl, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two others were injured, including a 54-year-old woman who was in serious condition in the hospital. The casualties occurred in the village of Chorne, which was originally reported at 9:28 p.m. local time on Feb. 15.

Russian forces used two guided aerial bombs, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and wounded two others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian strikes also damaged a number of buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces also attacked Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

Ukraine war latest: White House says Avdiivka may fall to Russia as Ukraine runs out of shells
Key developments on Feb. 15: * White House: Avdiivka may fall to Russia as Ukraine runs out of shells * Stoltenberg: Ukraine to receive 1 million drones from allies in 2024 * At least 11 injured, homes, infrastructure damaged in morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine * Financial Times: Hunga…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:52 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 74 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at seven border communities on Feb. 15, regional military administration reported.
1:30 AM

SBU detains executives connected to Russian oligarch.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two Ukrainian executives suspected of helping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska embezzle weapons production supplies to Russia. Deripaska was also served a notice of suspicion in absentia.
10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
