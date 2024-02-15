Russian airstrike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Chorne in Kharkiv Oblast killed three people, two of whom were a couple, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 15.

The village is situated around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and just 12 kilometers from the Russian border.

Russian forces used two guided aerial bombs, Syniehubov said.

One bomb hit a car, leaving a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl dead. The man and woman were husband and wife, according to Syniehubov.

A 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were also injured.

A separate attack on the Kharkiv Oblast village of Dvorichna on Feb. 15 injured two men, aged 51 and 47, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Feb. 15.

The day before, an attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk killed four people.

All three villages are located in the Kupiansk district, where Russia is intensifying attacks.