Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Kupiansk
Edit post

Russian airstrike in Kharkiv Oblast kills 3, injures 2

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2024 9:35 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of an airstrike on the village of Chorne in Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 15, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Chorne in Kharkiv Oblast killed three people, two of whom were a couple, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 15.

The village is situated around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and just 12 kilometers from the Russian border.

Russian forces used two guided aerial bombs, Syniehubov said.

One bomb hit a car, leaving a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl dead. The man and woman were husband and wife, according to Syniehubov.

A 54-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were also injured.

A separate attack on the Kharkiv Oblast village of Dvorichna on Feb. 15 injured two men, aged 51 and 47, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Feb. 15.

The day before, an attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk killed four people.

All three villages are located in the Kupiansk district, where Russia is intensifying attacks.

Alone: Photo project shows wives of fallen soldiers coping with loss, shattered dreams
Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russia’s war since 2022, leaving behind partners with shattered dreams of a shared future. As the full-scale Russian invasion nears its two-year mark, the number of fresh graves at cemeteries across Ukraine continues to grow, as does the number of…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:07 PM

Zelensky signs law legalizing medical cannabis.

Medical cannabis is to be legalized in Ukraine to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and provide pain relief to people with serious illnesses such as cancer, according to a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 15.
8:31 PM

The Hill: US lawmakers mull 2 'plan Bs' for passing Ukraine aid.

The Senate passed the $95 billion funding request, including assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, earlier this week. Johnson said, however, he will not put the bill to the vote, arguing that the country should first address the growing number of migrants at the southern border.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Stoltenberg: US to remain staunch NATO ally.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's statement during a Brussels press conference comes days after Donald Trump, the Republican Party's hopeful for the next U.S. president, raised concerns by anti-NATO comments.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.