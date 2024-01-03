Russian attacks over past day kill 3 civilians across Ukraine, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three and injured at least four people over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 3.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian artillery strike killed a 54-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman in the town of Plavni, about 50 kilometers south of the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko said. A 76-year-old woman was also injured in the town of Orikhiv, which was hit by two Russian airstrikes.

In Donetsk Oblast, a 16-year old boy suffered several injuries after Russian forces fired artillery at the town of Hirnyk, the regional prosecutor's office reported. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked more than 15 settlements in addition to the strike on the city of Kharkiv late on Jan. 2, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 65-year-old woman was injured after a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed an elderly man in the town of Sadove, about 20 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. He reported previously on Jan. 3 that a woman had been injured in earlier Russian attacks on the oblast.

Russian forces also attack Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

The attacks came after Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. According to the Air Force, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 72 Russian missiles, along with all of the 35 Shahed drones launched earlier in the night.

The attack killed a total of five people and injured another 130 nationwide as of 8 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.