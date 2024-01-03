Skip to content
Russian attacks over past day kill 3 civilians across Ukraine, injure 4

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 1:06 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Jan. 3, 2024, in the town of Hirnyk, Donetsk Oblast, that injured a 16-year-old boy. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three and injured at least four people over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 3.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian artillery strike killed a 54-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman in the town of Plavni, about 50 kilometers south of the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko said. A 76-year-old woman was also injured in the town of Orikhiv, which was hit by two Russian airstrikes.

In Donetsk Oblast, a 16-year old boy suffered several injuries after Russian forces fired artillery at the town of Hirnyk, the regional prosecutor's office reported. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked more than 15 settlements in addition to the strike on the city of Kharkiv late on Jan. 2, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A 65-year-old woman was injured after a Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed an elderly man in the town of Sadove, about 20 kilometers northeast of the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. He reported previously on Jan. 3 that a woman had been injured in earlier Russian attacks on the oblast.

Russian forces also attack Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

The attacks came after Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. According to the Air Force, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 72 Russian missiles, along with all of the 35 Shahed drones launched earlier in the night.

The attack killed a total of five people and injured another 130 nationwide as of 8 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s latest large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv kill 5, injure 130
Russia unleashed a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by 35 Shahed drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
