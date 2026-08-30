Russian attacks on Ukraine kill eight and injure 41 over past day

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have killed at least eight and injured at least 41 as Moscow continues to target civilian areas with waves of missiles and drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, including a 13-year-old child, and two more were injured after Russian forces dropped bombs on houses in the village of Bilbasivka on Aug. 30, Vadym Lyakh, the mayor of Sloviansk, reported. Dozens of houses were damaged, he added.

The day before, Russian strikes injured seven people across the region, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, at least three people were killed and 17 were injured over the last day as Russian troops damaged six apartment blocks and 14 houses, as well as buses, taxis, garbage trucks, and cars, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian Iskander missile struck an annual charity race called "Honoring the Warriors, Running for the Heroes of Ukraine" on Aug. 29, killing one person and injuring two others, the National Police reported on Aug. 30.

Attacks on Kharkiv city and the surrounding area over the past 24 hours injured a further eight people, Governor Oleh Synehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a first-person-view (FPV) drone killed one woman and injured two men, the National Police reported. A further two people were injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia city, and another person was injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In total, Russian troops struck the region 942 times over the course of the day.

In Odesa Oblast, an overnight attack injured three people and destroyed a food storage warehouse, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

As the Kyiv Independent previously reported, Russian attacks on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast killed one girl and injured at least 14 people over the past day, with attacks still ongoing.

The capital has been bombarded by Russia for four days in a row, with explosions and air defense fire rocking the capital day and night.