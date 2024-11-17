Russian attacks on Ukraine in October killed nearly 200, injured over 900 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine in October led to the deaths of 183 civilians and injured a further 903 people, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported.

According a report issued by the monitoring mission, 80 per cent of the causalities were recorded along Ukraine's eastern front, particularly in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

A total of nine children were killed in the attacks and a further 49 children injured. The report noted that 45 per cent of victims of the Russian attacks were over the age of 60.

The casualties incurred in October were predominantly caused by aerial bombardment, artillery shelling, and drone and missile attacks.

The mounting death toll among civilians comes as Russia continues to increase its use of attack drones, targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 2 that Russia launched over 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October.

The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

While missile attacks are a common occurrence in Ukraine's eastern oblasts, most Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, have largely been spared from large-scale Russian missile attacks on infrastructure in recent months.

Russia missile bombardments began again on Nov. 17 with a mass aerial attack targeting major cities and energy infrastructure around the country. The latest attack left at least seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured across multiple regions.







