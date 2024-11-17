Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russian attacks on Ukraine in October killed nearly 200, injured over 900 civilians

by Dmytro Basmat November 18, 2024 12:43 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The funeral of Olha and Hryhorii Putiatin and their three children who died in the fire caused by a Russian drone attack on an oil depot at night on February 10, takes place in Kharkiv. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine in October led to the deaths of 183 civilians and injured a further 903 people, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported.

According a report issued by the monitoring mission, 80 per cent of the causalities were recorded along Ukraine's eastern front, particularly in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

A total of nine children were killed in the attacks and a further 49 children injured. The report noted that 45 per cent of victims of the Russian attacks were over the age of 60.

The casualties incurred in October were predominantly caused by aerial bombardment, artillery shelling, and drone and missile attacks.

The mounting death toll among civilians comes as Russia continues to increase its use of attack drones, targeting cities and towns across Ukraine on a near daily basis since the start of September.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 2 that Russia launched over 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October.

The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

While missile attacks are a common occurrence in Ukraine's eastern oblasts, most Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, have largely been spared from large-scale Russian missile attacks on infrastructure in recent months.

Russia missile bombardments began again on Nov. 17 with a mass aerial attack targeting major cities and energy infrastructure around the country. The latest attack left at least seven civilians dead and at least 19 injured across multiple regions.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
1:57 AM

Iran denies claims its UN envoy met with Elon Musk.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Nov. 16 dismissed reports about a meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, who is also a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
