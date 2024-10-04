Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.

Russia has intensified strikes against Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region lying at Ukraine's border with Russia, since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast.

Russia struck the region 82 times and targeted the Sumy community with drones wounding eight people, according to the administration. No information was provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Richkivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda also came under attack.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launchers, guided bombs, and drones. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.