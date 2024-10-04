The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 8

by Olena Goncharova October 4, 2024 5:58 AM 1 min read
Big letters 'Sumy' stand at the entrance to the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2024. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 3, injuring eight people throughout the day, the regional administration reported.

Russia has intensified strikes against Sumy Oblast, a northeastern region lying at Ukraine's border with Russia, since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast.

Russia struck the region 82 times and targeted the Sumy community with drones wounding eight people, according to the administration. No information was provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Richkivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda also came under attack.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launchers, guided bombs, and drones. Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.

Russian losses in Ukraine mount in September, 2nd-deadliest month since start of full-scale invasion
September was the second-deadliest month for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to figures released by Kyiv. Adding up, the daily reports from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces show 38,130 Russian soldiers were reported as casualties l…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova
