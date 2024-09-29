Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 14 communities on Sept. 29, injuring 10 people throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In the town of Esman, five people were injured after a Russian KAB guided aerial bomb struck the community. Another KAB guided bomb attack on the village of Hlukiv injured a further two people.

According to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the attack on Esman injured a total of five women between the ages of 38 and 77, while in Hlukhiv a 53-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband were injured.

Elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, drone attacks targeted various communities resulting in civillian casualties. In Yampil, one person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack, while in the village of Druzhba two others were injured.

According to investigators, the drone attack in the village of Druzhba targeted a passenger train at the railway station. The train conductor and an employee of the railway station were injured in the attacks.

No details were provided on the attack on the community of Yampil.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region, with Russia intensifying the use of KAB guided aerial bombs in the area.

On Sept. 28, Russian forces launched a double-tap strike on a hospital in the northeastern city of Sumy, killing 10 people and injuring 22. Moscow initially attacked with an airstrike and Shahed-type drones, followed by a powerful KAB guided bomb strike, the Air Force confirmed.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with CNN, published on Sept. 5, that Russia was planning an offensive from Russia's Kursk Oblast onto Sumy Oblast before Ukrainian forces launched operations there.

In late August, amid ongoing attacks on the region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters that authorities are planning to evacuate a total of 45,000 residents from Sumy Oblast.