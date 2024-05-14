Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injure 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 13 communities in Sumy Oblast on May 14, injuring one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Druzhbivka, Hlukhivka, Richkivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

In the village of Druzhbivka, one person was injured as a result of Russian shelling.

No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missile, and drone attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto three of the communities.

In total, 237 explosions were recorded in 48 separate attacks on the region.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 65 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just 3 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Given the town's proximity to Russia, Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia over recent months. Much of the community's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian attacks.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on May 14 he expects Russia to launch a new attack in Sumy Oblast after the situation in Kharkiv Oblast stabalizes, the New York Times reported.

