Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast cause 100 explosions in 1 day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Nov. 13, causing over 100 explosions in one day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The settlements of Bilopillia, Myropillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Nova Sloboda came under fire from artillery, mortar shelling, and drones.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces frequently launch multiple attacks with varied weaponry at the vulnerable communities near the Sumy Oblast border. Shelling in Seredyna-Buda on Nov. 6 killed a 63-year-old woman.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, and has been subject to daily shelling since parts of the region were liberated by Ukrainian forces in April 2022.