Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

Russian troops attacked the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk Oblast on May 31, killing one person and injuring three other, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Drobysheve is located some 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Kramatorsk, one of the key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," the governor said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.