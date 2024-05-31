Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, War, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Russia
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 31, 2024 7:26 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk Oblast on May 31, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops attacked the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk Oblast on May 31, killing one person and injuring three other, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Drobysheve is located some 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Kramatorsk, one of the key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," the governor said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
10:57 AM

Zelensky arrives in Sweden for Nordic-Ukrainian summit.

"Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine, joint defense industry projects, and weapons for our warriors, as well as global efforts to force Russia to make peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
