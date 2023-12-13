Russia attacks Odesa, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Odesa during the evening on Dec. 12, injuring 2 civilians, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Telegram.

"Intense combat work of air defense units lasted for more than 2 hours, the post reads. "According to preliminary data, as a result of hostile actions, 2 people were injured and hospitalized. The condition is satisfactory."

Damage to civilian infrastructure was also reported.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper also announced that the two injured injured men "received numerous injuries, fractures and burns."

Russia frequently attacks the southern Oblast, particularly targeting port and grain infrastructure.