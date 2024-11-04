Russian attacks injure at least 28 over past day across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 28 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 4.

Moscow launched 80 Shaheds and other drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses shot 50 of them while 27 were "lost," the Air Force said.

Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv with guided bombs on the evening of Nov. 3, injuring at least 15 people, local authorities reported.

The attack damaged a supermarket, multistory apartment buildings, commercial facilities, and cars. Among the injured are four police officers.

Another guided bomb hit a residential building in the village of Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Rescuers saved three people trapped under the rubble.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured one person in Myrnohrad and another in Kurakhove, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, the Russian military targeted educational and medical institutions, damaging three high-rise buildings and 19 private houses and injuring four people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov Oblast, attacking the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure and causing fire. There were no casualties, Governor Serhii Lysak said on his Telegram channel.

Two men were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a firefighter building in the city of Odesa, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on his Telegram channel.‌‌

A 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were injured as a result of a Russian attack in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.