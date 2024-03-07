Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 7, injure 15 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 10:29 AM 2 min read
Firefighters work to put out a fire following a Russian attack on a shopping center in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 6, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least seven people and injured at least 15, with children reported among the casualties, the authorities said on March 7.

Civilian casaulties were reported by regional officials in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts.

In Odesa, the military reported that five people had been killed and several others injured after Russia targeted the city's port with a missile during a visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"(The attack) is in no way connected to a specific visit, but it is related to the terror that (Russia) is very methodically carrying out," said Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command.

Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was targeted three times during the day, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

An attack drone injured an elderly woman, and a large fire broke out when a Russian artillery attack targeted a shopping center. There were no victims, but the fire spread to cover over 4,000 square meters.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one person in the village of Netailove, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One attack injured two people in the village of Kleban-Byk, and another attack injured a person in Pokrovsk, according to Filashkin.

In the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian missile strike killed a 70-year-old man and injured seven others.

"A woman was rescued from the rubble, her five children were injured, as well as a man from a neighboring house," Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram. The strike damaged 12 houses in the village.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked a training ground used by the State Emergency Service. The drone attack set fire to the building, destroying the site.

There were no casaulties, according to the State Emergency Service.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were injured, and 16 homes were damaged over the past day as a result of Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Among the injured were a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman, who are husband and wife. They suffered blast injuries when a drone dropped an explosive onto their home in the city of Beryslav.

In the city of Kherson, Russian attacks damaged an educational institution, a gas pipeline, a car, and port infrastructure.

Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack over the past day, but no civilian casaulties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches missile strike at Odesa during Zelensky, Greek PM visit, killing 5
Key developments on March 6: * Russia attacks Odesa during visit of Greek PM with Zelensky, 5 killed * Cameron: London ready to loan Ukraine all frozen Russian assets in UK * Military intelligence: Attack on Russian Sergey Kotov vessel injures at least 27 * Kursk Oblast mining plant damaged in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.