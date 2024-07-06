Russian attacks kill 12, injure 50 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 12 people and injured 50 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 6.

Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks killed 11 civilians and injured 43 across the region.

Three people were killed in Chasiv Yar, while five people were killed and 15 injured in the town of Selydove. An attack on the town of Toretsk killed one person and injured three others.

Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village of Komar, killing one person and injuring 18 others, Filashkin said.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that one person was killed and five others were injured in the region over the past day. Russian attacks also damaged eight homes, a gas pipeline, and critical infrastructure.

One woman was killed and another woman was injured in the village of Khreshchenivka in Beryslav district when it was targeted by Russian artillery fire, Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 21 and 61 were injured in an attack against Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged seven homes and a high-rise building, as well as a medical facility, an industrial enterprise, and a gas pipeline over the past day, Lysak added.

Russian attacks were also reported in Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, without mention of civilian casualties.