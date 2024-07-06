Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 12, injure 50 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 11:19 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack against civilians in Donetsk Oblast on July 5, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 12 people and injured 50 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 6.

Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks killed 11 civilians and injured 43 across the region.

Three people were killed in Chasiv Yar, while five people were killed and 15 injured in the town of Selydove. An attack on the town of Toretsk killed one person and injured three others.  

Russian forces dropped three guided aerial bombs on the village of Komar, killing one person and injuring 18 others, Filashkin said.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that one person was killed and five others were injured in the region over the past day. Russian attacks also damaged eight homes, a gas pipeline, and critical infrastructure.

One woman was killed and another woman was injured in the village of Khreshchenivka in Beryslav district when it was targeted by Russian artillery fire, Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 21 and 61 were injured in an attack against Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged seven homes and a high-rise building, as well as a medical facility, an industrial enterprise, and a gas pipeline over the past day, Lysak added.

Russian attacks were also reported in Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, without mention of civilian casualties.

11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
