Updated: Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2, injures 2

by Kateryna Hodunova May 1, 2024 11:06 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets in the village of Kamenka in Kharkiv Oblast on April 24, 2023. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring the other two, local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 1.

Russia carried the strike out at around 10 a.m. local time with KAB aerial bombs and hit a house and a car, killing a man and a woman who were sitting inside the vehicle.

Three cars caught fire due to the attack, injuring a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Syniehubov said the information about casualties and damage is still being updated as of around 11 a.m. local time.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

On April 30, Russian forces struck two districts of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring nine.

National Guard: Russia needs years to capture Kharkiv
Russian forces would need years to occupy the city of Kharkiv, Oleksandr Pivnenko, a commander of Ukraine’s National Guard, said in an interview with the Liga.net media outlet on April 23.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.
6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
