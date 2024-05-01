Updated: Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast kills 2, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring the other two, local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 1.

Russia carried the strike out at around 10 a.m. local time with KAB aerial bombs and hit a house and a car, killing a man and a woman who were sitting inside the vehicle.

Three cars caught fire due to the attack, injuring a 77-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Syniehubov said the information about casualties and damage is still being updated as of around 11 a.m. local time.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

On April 30, Russian forces struck two districts of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring nine.