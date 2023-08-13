Russian attack kills 7 civilians, including 3-week-old baby, in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed seven civilians in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Aug. 13, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote.

Five people were killed by shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka, including a family of four: parents and their two children, a 12-year-old son and a 23-day-old new baby.

The boy died in the hospital, while the rest of the victims were killed on site.

A blurred photo of the body of a local resident killed by Russian shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Aug. 13. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram)

Additionally, two men were killed and one wounded by an anti-craft missile that struck the nearby village Stanislav, according to Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak. Five buildings were reportedly damaged in the strike.

Both villages sit on the bank of the bank of the Dnipro River where it falls into the Black Sea. The villages are across the river from the Russian-held eastern bank. Russian troops regularly shell Ukrainian cities and villages on the western bank.