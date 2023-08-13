Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attack kills 7 civilians, including 3-week-old baby, in Kherson Oblast

by Alexander Query August 13, 2023 1:21 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises over the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, after shelling by Russian troops on the morning of Aug. 13. Five locals were killed in the attack. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling killed seven civilians in Kherson Oblast on the morning of Aug. 13, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote.

Five people were killed by shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka, including a family of four: parents and their two children, a 12-year-old son and a 23-day-old new baby.

The boy died in the hospital, while the rest of the victims were killed on site.

A blurred photo of the body of a local resident killed by Russian shelling in the village of Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Aug. 13. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko via Telegram)

Additionally, two men were killed and one wounded by an anti-craft missile that struck the nearby village Stanislav, according to Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak. Five buildings were reportedly damaged in the strike.

Both villages sit on the bank of the bank of the Dnipro River where it falls into the Black Sea. The villages are across the river from the Russian-held eastern bank. Russian troops regularly shell Ukrainian cities and villages on the western bank.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 20 – Tragedy of civilian life in Donbas
Episode #20 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to civilian life in Donbas amidst daily Russian attacks. Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Asami Terajima. Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Alexander Query
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.