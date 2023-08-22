Russian attacks kill 3, injure 6 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least three civilians and injuring at least six more, local officials reported early on Aug. 22.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian, the Chernihiv Oblast State Administration reported.

Russian forces shelled the border settlement of Yanzhulivka in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with mortars, reportedly killing one person.

A drone strike also damaged an administrative building and destroyed an infrastructure building in the town of Semenivka 12 kilometers from the Russo-Ukrainian border, the officials reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured in Russian attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that the city was targeted by a Russian missile strike at around 6:30 local time.

A man born in 1953 suffered light head injuries. He has received medical attention on the spot but refused hospitalization, the mayor clarified.

As a result of the strike, more than 20 buildings sustained damage, including private houses and energy infrastructure buildings, according to the report.

According to Lysak, Russian strikes also targeted the Synelnykove district with a drone, and Nikopol and the Marhanets community were shelled by Russian artillery. The attacks caused property damage but no further causalities were reported, Lysak said.

Russian strikes killed one person in Pobilske, Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

The attacks damaged a school in Nykyforivka, as well as multiple private houses and other civilian infrastructure in the oblast, the governor added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes against Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district damaged four residential buildings.

The emergency services rescued a 56-year-old woman from the rubble, who did not suffer serious injuries and did not require hospitalization, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Four people were injured in Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

This included a 43-year-old man injured in the village of Zolota Balka, a 79-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man injured in the strikes against Sofiivka, and a 48-year-old man injured in the attack against Beryslav, according to local officials.

The attacks damaged cottages in the Kherson district, and a farm and a national park in the Beryslav district, the governor added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person died and another was injured in Russian strikes, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Russian shelling of the village of Preobrazhenka killed a 51-year-old man and injured a 43-year-old man, who has been promptly hospitalized, the governor clarified.

The outskirts of the regional center of Zaporizhzhia also sustained two missile strikes, leading to the damage of four multi-story buildings, according to the city's Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev. No casualties were reported.

In total, Russian forces targeted 30 cities, towns, and villages in the oblast, leading to 31 recorded cases of property damage, the governor said.

Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts sustained attacks but local officials reported no casualties.