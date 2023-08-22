Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia damages 4 buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia the night of Aug. 22, damaging four multi-story buildings, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said via Telegram.

Four residential buildings were damaged in the blast wave, Kurtiev said.

No casualties were reported.

Kurtiev said emergency services were at work and that the city council had set up a tent on site. He also said utility workers were helping to cover broken windows and record the total number of windows damaged in the blast.

While areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are occupied by Russian forces, the Russian military has only managed to strike the city itself from a distance.