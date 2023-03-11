Russian attacks kill 3, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were killed and five injured by Russian shellings on the Kherson Oblast on March 10, local authorities reported on March 11.

Russian forces fired a total of 335 shells with mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks, and UAVs over the course of 71 shellings in Kherson Oblast, according to Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, along with other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian troops were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.